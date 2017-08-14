Deputies investigating a homicide in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb deputies are investigating a homicide on John Kennedy Drive that happened around 2:00 AM on Saturday morning.

Antwan Rutherford, 22, and his uncle Darnell Stephens, 45, got into an argument outside of their home.

Apparently, the two got their hand guns involved in the middle of the argument.

Rutherford shot his uncle in the leg. It ended when Stephens shot him in the back of the head.

Both were rushed to Navicent Health Hospital.

Stephens was listed in stable condition while Rutherford was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Stephens is being charged with aggravated assault.