Coach’s Corner: Kevin Smith of the Perry Panthers

Kevin Smith of the Perry Panthers

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – There’s a new coach in town in Perry for the Panthers: Kevin Smith replaces the previous coach after being a longtime assistant at Northside.

Last year, the Panthers finished 3-7, with a 9-31 record for the last four seasons.

The Panthers have had a revolving door of head coaches recently, as Smith is the 4th coach in the last 6 seasons for the school.

Perry will be in Region 2-4A along with Howard, Mary Persons, Spalding, Upson-Lee, and West Laurens.

OFFENSE:

  • Five starters returning on offense.
  • This includes quarterback Christian Corbett, and running backs Jay Watkins and Tyrell Owens.
  • The Panthers will also have WR’s Davion Ross and Malik Mullins on board.

DEFENSE:

  • Another set of five starters back for the defense.
  • OL Jamati Harris, DL Antwan Fann, DE Cameron Johnson, DB Jecory Burks, DB Keinjus King.

FIRST GAME: August 25th at Rutland.

