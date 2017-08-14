Coach’s Corner: Kevin Smith of the Perry Panthers

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – There’s a new coach in town in Perry for the Panthers: Kevin Smith replaces the previous coach after being a longtime assistant at Northside.
Last year, the Panthers finished 3-7, with a 9-31 record for the last four seasons.
The Panthers have had a revolving door of head coaches recently, as Smith is the 4th coach in the last 6 seasons for the school.
Perry will be in Region 2-4A along with Howard, Mary Persons, Spalding, Upson-Lee, and West Laurens.
OFFENSE:
- Five starters returning on offense.
- This includes quarterback Christian Corbett, and running backs Jay Watkins and Tyrell Owens.
- The Panthers will also have WR’s Davion Ross and Malik Mullins on board.
DEFENSE:
- Another set of five starters back for the defense.
- OL Jamati Harris, DL Antwan Fann, DE Cameron Johnson, DB Jecory Burks, DB Keinjus King.
FIRST GAME: August 25th at Rutland.