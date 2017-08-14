Closing Arguments Set in Taylor Swift Groping Trial

DJ David Mueller speaks during the alleged groping trial with Taylor Swift on August 8, 2017 at the Denver Federal Court in Denver, Colorado. Jeff Kandyba

Swift then countersued, saying in her lawsuit that raising the issue of sexual assault “will serve as an example to other women who may resist publicly reliving similar outrageous and humiliating acts.”

During his trial testimony, Mueller denied having touched Swift inappropriately and said the false allegation cost him his career.

“It’s a humiliating experience to be accused of something that despicable,” he said.

When Swift took the stand, she testified that Mueller put his hand under her skirt and “latched onto my bare ass cheek,” causing her to lurch away from him.

A photograph of the incident, shown repeatedly during the trial, depicts Swift flanked by Mueller and his then-girlfriend Shannon Melcher. Mueller’s right hand is concealed behind Swift’s backside, and she appears to be leaning away.

Melcher testified that she did not see anything untoward during the encounter, but added, “I don’t have eyes in the back of my head.”

Swift is asking for a symbolic $1 in damages, but that does not limit what the eight-member jury could award her should she prevail.

“For this reason, any recovery obtained by Ms. Swift will be donated to charitable organizations dedicated to protecting women from similar acts of sexual assault and personal disregard,” the countersuit said.

If Mueller prevails on his claim against Andrea Swift and Bell, any damages would be limited to his two-year contract with the radio station, the judge has ruled.