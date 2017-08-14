Chris Floore talks up Macon-Bibb in a wide ranging interview on 41-Today

MACON, Georgia (41-NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Public Affairs Officer, Chris Floore made a visit to the 41-Today studio. He spoke about selfie day tomorrow throughout Macon-Bibb. He is urging people to take a selfie at any government building and post it. He also spoke about the new Coastal Plain League baseball team coming to town. He answered a question about commissioner Joe Allen and his idea to have Macon-Bibb Animal Control give away animals for free. Check out the entire interview with anchor Ty Wilson.