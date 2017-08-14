Canadian Pastor Released from North Korea Describes Solitary Confinement

Rev. Hyeon Soo Lim, who was imprisoned in North Korea for more than two years, is seen reuniting with his wife Keum Young Lim as he returned to Canada. HANDOUT / Reuters

During his first year in captivity, he had no Bible, so he read more than 100 books and watched over 300 films, all of them about North Korea, he said.

He then received Korean and English Bibles, which he read five times, memorizing more than 700 verses since he was not allowed to write.

Lim was glad to be at his home church after worshiping alone for 130 Sundays, although he was grateful for an extended time of solitude with God, he said.

“God gave me the ability to imagine,” he said. “When you don’t watch TV or read the newspaper, there’s a lot of time.”

