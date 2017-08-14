BCSO investigating Macon man shot at a party

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -Bibb deputies are investigating a man shot several times after a verbal conflict at a party.

It happened around 2:30 AM Sunday morning.

22 year old Jonathan Castillo went to the party on Taylor Street when he was confronted by another male at the party.

The two began arguing and from there it escalated to gun shots. Castillo was shot in the forearm, leg and had a third bullet graze his abdomen.

He was rushed to Navicent Health Hospital and was last listed in stable condition. No one else was injured during the incident.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

