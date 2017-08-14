Another Close Call for U.S. Jet and Iranian Drone in Persian Gulf

Airman Fausto Bautista stands a waist catapult watch aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz in the Arabian Gulf on July 26, 2017. Nimitz is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ian Kinkead / U.S. Navy

Despite numerous radio calls, the drone repeatedly changed altitude and came within 100 vertical feet of the F/A-18. The close call forced the aircraft to maneuver to avoid collision.

Related:

U.S. Jet Takes Evasive Action After Close Call With Iranian Drone

The drone “created a collision hazard,” U.S. Naval Forces Central Command said, adding that the actions were “not in keeping with maritime customs and laws.”

Sunday’s close call did not force the U.S. jet to take evasive action. Both incidents took place over international waters.

Related:

Russian and U.S. Military Aircraft Have Near Weekly Close Calls

Aircraft from the Nimitz are conducting regular sorties for Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq and Syria.