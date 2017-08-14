Another Close Call for U.S. Jet and Iranian Drone in Persian Gulf

Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ian Kinkead / U.S. Navy
Despite numerous radio calls, the drone repeatedly changed altitude and came within 100 vertical feet of the F/A-18. The close call forced the aircraft to maneuver to avoid collision.
The drone “created a collision hazard,” U.S. Naval Forces Central Command said, adding that the actions were “not in keeping with maritime customs and laws.”
Sunday’s close call did not force the U.S. jet to take evasive action. Both incidents took place over international waters.
Aircraft from the Nimitz are conducting regular sorties for Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq and Syria.