Worship and social justice groups to hold rally against white supremacy

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A rally to show support for the people in Charlottesville, Virginia will be held. Middle Georgia is set to stand united and to speak in one voice against white supremacy. Several groups are organizing. the event. The gathering will take place in Rosa Parks Square Monday, Aug. 14 at 6:30 p.m.

Claire Cox is the president of Georgia Women (And Those Who Stand With Us), says “Speakers from numerous houses of worship, academic backgrounds, and arenas of civic involvement will bring a unified message against the lie that is white supremacy and in support of the people who suffered deeply in Charlottesville.”

After the rally people will walk to the Tubman Museum for a closing vigil.

Signs are allowed. Organizers ask for love, peace, solidarity, inclusiveness, and anti-violence.