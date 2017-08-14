Warner Robins Police investigating home invasion turned homicide

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Police in Warner Robins are looking for clues to what happened in a home invasion turned homicide.

A neighbor says this is the first time anything like this has happened in their complex.

It happened in the Northlake Apartment Complex on North Lake Drive a little after 4:00 AM.

One neighbor says he saw a man standing outside the building as he was entering his own home but didn’t think much of it.

Officers believe that man was Cartrell Brooks,24, who was armed with a hand gun.

He forced himself into the apartment of Malandon West, 26, and James Alderson, 26.

When he finally entered he was met with a gun shot. He was then taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with additional information is asked to come forward and contact Detective Trent Van Lannen at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

14 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Deputies investigating a homicide in Macon
Read More»
4 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Coach’s Corner: Ryan Crawford of the Houston County Bears
Read More»
5 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Musselwhite announces run for Warner Robins Mayor
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»