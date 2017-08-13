Scaramucci: Trump Should Have Been 'Much Harsher' in Condemning White Nationalists

White House Senior Adviser Steve Bannon attends a round table discussion held by U.S. President Donald Trump in Michigan on March 15. Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

While Trump used the word “bigotry” in his remarks, he drew criticism from members of both political parties for not specifically rebuking white nationalists or supremacists.

On Sunday, the White House put out a statement further clarifying:

“The President said very strongly in his statement yesterday that he condemns all forms of violence, bigotry and hatred and of course that includes white Supremacists, KKK, neo-Nazi and all extremist groups. He called for national unity and bringing all Americans together.”

Meanwhile, the White House is still without a communications director after

Scaramucci’s sudden departure just 11 days after he was appointed.

On Sunday, Scaramucci also

addressed the expletive-ridden phone call with New Yorker reporter Ryan Lizza, in which he blasted Bannon and former White House Chief of Staff Reince Preibus.

He said he believed the call was “off the record” and that it was “a very deceitful thing” for Lizza to record the call.

But he added that he wanted to take accountability for his actions and that what he did “was wrong.”

Scaramucci acknowledged that he did not specifically ask for the conversation to be off the record. Federal law

permits recording phone conversations if one party consents to the taping, and in Scaramucci’s case, that person would be Lizza. While some places require both parties to consent to being recorded, Washignton, D.C., where Lizza received the call, does not.

Scaramucci said he spoke with the president “this week” and that the two “had a very candid conversation.”

“Listen, there’s probably mutual disappointment on both sides, again I have to be accountable for what I did and I am,” he said.

Asked if he believed he deserved to be fired, he said, “obviously I wished they would’ve given me a bar of soap and told me to wash my mouth out in the bathroom and move on.”