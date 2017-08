Right-Wing Rally Goes Ahead in Seattle Despite Violence in Virginia

Protesters stare down police covered with aerosol plastic string Sunday in Seattle. Steve Patterson / NBC News

As of Sunday afternoon, about 200 people

said they would attend Gibson’s event. More than 1,000 said they planned to attend a counter-protest organized by the leftist Greater Seattle General Defense Committee.

“I don’t want huge brawls,” Gibson told NBC News. “If you’re having brawls in the street, it looks like a bunch of crazy people fighting.”

“We need to treat them with love and kindness,” he added.

One of Gibson’s previous events, a “free speech” rally in Oregon,

was attended by Jeremy Christian, the man charged in May with stabbing two people to death aboard a Portland train amid an anti-Muslim outburst.

During that rally, on April 29, Christian was captured in a photograph giving a stiff-arm salute.

Gibson has previously compared Islam to the Ku Klux Klan,

according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, and another Patriot Prayer event featured Kyle Chapman, a self-described “American nationalist” famous on the alt-right for his violent take-down of an “anti-fascist” protester in Berkeley, California.

A Patriot Prayer event last weekend in Portland also spiraled into violence,

according to NBC affiliate KGW.

Gibson

has said that Christian had nothing to do with Patriot Prayer, and he said that people who attend his rallies need to be able to defend themselves from anti-fascists.

He also criticized Saturday’s “Unite the Right” event, saying event organizers “teamed up with white supremacists” and calling James Alex Fields Jr., who is charged with killing one person and injuring 19 others when he plowed into a crowd of anti-fascist counter-protesters, a “terrorist.”

“It was a horrible day,” he said.

In a statement early Sunday, Seattle Mayor Ed Murray said the “racist and hateful messages of protesters in Charlottesville do not reflect the values of our country or Seattle.”

“While we expect protests in Seattle Sunday,” Murray added, “we must also condemn hate speech and violence.”