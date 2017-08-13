Charlottesville Begins to Face its Own Past After Rally Turns Deadly

People gather during a vigil in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday night. TASOS KATOPODIS / EPA

Charlottesville’s city council voted to remove two statues, but there has since been a delay due to a pending legal case, which has allowed white nationalist to use the issue as a focus of protests.

Though many white nationalists, neo-Nazis and radical counter-protesters came from outside Charlottesville, residents admitted white nationalism was embedded in the community.

Blogger Jason Kessler, who organized Saturday’s “Unite the Right” rally, is a Charlottesville local. Richard Spencer, the man who is considered to have coined the term “alt-right,” went to school in Charlottesville’s University of Virginia.

Now that the beginning of the school year is approaching, Williams, the teacher, said she was hoping other local educators would help students have open and frank discussions about what happened.

“The guy who drove the car reportedly was 20 years old,” she said. “You know I teach high school and we need to talk about this with the kids — all of it.”

Still, Williams said she was afraid that some teachers would feel it was best to pretend the whole thing hadn’t happened.

Though a somber feeling lingers over Charlottesville, all those interviewed said they were not fearful about living in their town.

“‘No hate, no fear,’ that’s what we’ve been chanting,” said Williams, adding that wasn’t the whole answer.

“We have to talk to each other, but we also have to work to address the real problems that exist in the foundations of our community,” she said. “If all we do is say ‘let’s love,’ there’s more work to be done than that.”