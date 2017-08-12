Trump May Roll Out Probe Into China's Trade Practices

President Donald Trump on Monday may roll out a long-expected initiative to direct an investigation into China’s trade practices, with a particular emphasis on alleged intellectual property theft, two administration sources told NBC News.

Alleged intellectual property theft by China has been an issue of particular concern to Silicon Valley.

If Trump announces the investigation, it would come at a time as Trump and members of his administration has called on China to do more to rein in North Korea amid recent intercontinental ballistic missile tests.

Plans could change for Monday — it’s not definite that Trump will announce an investigation, but the two administration sources said it is a possibility and a third described it as likely. Trump on Friday said that he will spend Monday in Washington, D.C., in a trip during his “working vacation” in Bedminster, New Jersey.

One expert on China and the region said that China could feel betrayed if Trump does announce the investigation.

China, an ally and trading partner of North Korea, voted for a United Nations Security Council resolution that passed 15-0 on Saturday imposing tough new sanctions on North Korea over the missile tests.

“I firmly believe that we need to impose costs on China,” Gordon Chang, who has written extensively about China, told NBC News. “But on the other hand, I think the Chinese would justly feel double-crossed” if the investigation was announced so soon after the U.N. vote., and if U.S. officials had made prior assurances to China about the trade action.

Related: Trump Says N. Korea Leader ‘Will Not Get Away With What He’s Doing’

Trump on the campaign trail railed against what he called China’s unfair trade practices. Trump recently has accused China of doing little to help curtail North Korea’s missile tests.

A 2013 report by the Commission on the Theft of American Intellectual Property that was updated in February says that China is the world’s principal intellectual property infringer.

