Guam Governor Says Trump Called, Assured Island Is Safe

Guam Governor Eddie Calvo speaks during an interview with Reuters at the government complex on the island of Guam, a U.S. Pacific Territory, August 10, 2017. ERIK DE CASTRO / Reuters

Trump made the remarks after reports of an intelligence assessment that North Korea had developed a nuclear weapon

small enough to fit on a missile, a significant milestone in its weapons program.

Trump on Thursday said that the “fury” promise may not have gone far enough, and on Friday Trump said that North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un

“will truly regret it and he will regret it fast” if he “does anything with respect to Guam, or American territory or an American ally.”

In a recording of Trump’s call distributed by the Guam governor’s office, Trump is heard saying “we are with you 1,000 percent. You are safe.” Calvo responds, “I have never felt more safe or so confident with you at the helm” and thanked Trump.

Guam, which has a population of around 162,000, has an Air Force base and six supersonic B-1 Lancer bombers are currently positioned there. The island is about 2,200 miles southeast of North Korea.