MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An argument between two family members leaves a nephew dead.

Antwan Rutherford,22, and his uncle Darnell Stephens,45, got into a fight outside their home Saturday morning.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, both men pulled out their guns during the fight.

Stephens was shot in the leg and Rutherford was shot in the head.

Both men were taken to Navicent Health Medical Center where Stephens is in stable condition.

Rutherford was reported dead by doctors.

Stephens is being charged with aggravated assault and other charges are pending.

If you have any information about this fight, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.