Does your child want to be a CEO?

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce is launching the second Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA!) program.

It helps middle and high school children launch their own businesses.

The program first began in 2016 with the help of the Bibb County School District, Mercer University’s Stetson School of Business, and SparkMacon.

Last year’s students launched business like a custom shoe design company, a bracelet company, and someone even wrote a book.

Macon’s YEA! also received a national award last year. The program was selected out of more than 100 other cities.

If your child is interested in having their own business, visit the Great Macon Chamber of Commerce website.

Also, you can attend one of two information sessions. They will be on August 14th and the 21st at 305 Coliseum Dr., Macon, GA.

Applications are due by August 31st.