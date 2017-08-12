7 Medics With Syria's White Helmets Group Killed

Members of the Syrian civil defence volunteers bury their fellow comrades during a funeral in Sarmin on August 12, 2017. OMAR HAJ KADOUR / AFP – Getty Images

The activist, who asked that his name not be used for fear of reprisals, said IS sleeper cells have been discovered in Sarmin. He added that most likely members of IS carried out the attack to show that Idlib is not safe.

The activist said the HTS-linked Judicial Committee is investigating the case.

Sarmin used to be a stronghold of the Jund al-Aqsa extremist group that clashed with al-Qaida last year before many of its members were allowed to head to areas controlled by IS, whom they are fighting now.

The Syrian first-responders have been known to risk their lives to save people from the civil war, now in its sixth year. The White Helmets group was widely considered likely to win last year’s Nobel Peace Prize.

Elsewhere in Syria, a suicide attacker blew himself inside a training camp for the Army of Islam rebel group in the southern town of Naseeb, near the border with Jordan, killing more than 20 fighters.

The Observatory said Saturday that the Friday night blast killed 23 and wounded 20, some of whom were in critical condition.

Ahmad al-Masalmeh, an opposition activist based in the southern province of Daraa, said about 80 Army of Islam members were having dinner inside a tent when the suicide attacker walked in and blew himself up. He said 30 were killed, 20 were wounded and six are still missing.

No one claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing but IS has previously claimed such attacks.