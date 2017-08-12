2 Virginia Officers Killed in Helicopter Crash Are Mourned

Virginia State Police Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates. Virginia State Police

“This is a devastating loss for their families, the Virginia State Police, and the entire commonwealth,” McAuliffe said. “Our hearts go out to their wives and children, and we stand by to support them during this difficult time. These heroes were a part of our family and we are simply heartbroken.”

At the rally, a 32-year-old woman was killed and 19 other people were injured after a car

plowed into a group of counter-protesters.

Police arrested the suspected driver, James Alex Fields Jr., 20, of Ohio, and said he is charged with second-degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding and other counts.

Virginia State Police said Cullen was a “highly-respected professional aviator” who joined the aviation unit in 1999, state police said. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Bates, who would have turned 41 on Sunday, joined the unit in July after serving as a special agent with the bureau of criminal investigation, and is survived by his wife and a son and a daughter, state police said.

“Their deaths are a tremendous loss to our agency and the Commonwealth,” Flaherty said.

President Donald Trump on Twitter expressed his condolences: “Deepest condolences to the families & fellow officers of the VA State Police who died today. You’re all among the best this nation produces.”

Authorities work at the scene of a deadly helicopter crash near Charlottesville, Va., on Saturday Aug. 12, 2017. Shelby Lum / Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP