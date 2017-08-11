Warner Robins Police canines retire after serving a decade in the department

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two Warner Robins law enforcement officers are leaving the department.

K9 Ego and K9 Rasty are retiring. The two have dedicated the last 10 years serving and protecting citizens. They’re trained to detect narcotics, find missing people and help arrest criminals.

The city council officially retired them and they are going home with their handlers to live a normal life.

Sgt. James Bish is Rasty’s handler. He says, “He still gets to stay with me. I’m not losing him and he’s not losing me. Now I just get to pamper him and take care of him, love him and let him hang out and live the rest of his life.”

Sgt. Wayne Fisher is Ego’s handler. He adds, Ego gets to be a dog and be able to relax. Canines usually retire after 10 years of service. They are first offered to their handlers at the time of retirement.