Victim in Killing Tied to Professor Was Stabbed 40 Times

Andrew Warren, right, enters a courtroom for an extradition hearing at the Hall of Justice in San Francisco, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. Jeff Chiu / AP

Guglielmi said police believe there might have been some tension in Lathem and Cornell-Duranleau’s relationship.

“We’ve been looking a great deal, not only at the relationship between Dr. Lathem and the victim, but also the connection between all three,” he said.

Guglielmi said Chicago police are investigating the backgrounds of all the men but won’t be releasing details until they have questioned Lathem and Warren, who separately surrendered to California authorities last week. The pair had been on the run for eight days.

During a hearing Friday in San Francisco, Warren agreed to return to Illinois to face charges and acknowledged that he was the suspect being sought by authorities in Cook County, Illinois.

Warren, a 56-year-old British national, arrived in the U.S. days before the killing. Warren wore an orange jumpsuit during Friday’s hearing, and he appeared unshaven after six days in jail.

“He is presumed innocent,” said his public defender, Ariel Boyce-Smith. She said Warren was “agreeable” to being returned to Chicago, but she declined further comment.

Lathem, 42, is being held without bail in California’s Alameda County and has waived extradition to Chicago. His attorney has called him a “gentle soul.” Northwestern University said Monday that they fired him effective Aug. 4.