Uber Investor Sues to Force Former CEO Travis Kalanick off Board

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick delivers a speech at the Third Netease Future Technology Conference on June 28, 2016 in Beijing, China. VCG / Getty Images

Uber is seeking not only a CEO but also a number of other senior executives, and for now is being run by a group of 14 employees. Uber co-founder and Chairman Garrett Camp wrote a letter to employees earlier this week stating that “Travis is not returning as CEO,” after reports that Kalanick was hoping to reclaim the top job.

“The combination of this lawsuit and his co-founder’s statement that he’s not coming back are pretty strong statements,” said Ben Narasin, a Silicon Valley venture capitalist. “Put a fork in it. He (Kalanick) is done.

“Benchmark’s lawsuit alleged that Kalanick was scheming to regain power by attempting to “pack the board.” The lawsuit seeks an injunction to block Kalanick’s right to appoint new directors, asserting he had agreed to give up those rights when he stepped aside as CEO.

Kalanick’s continued role at the company has complicated the CEO search and scared off some good candidates, according to one Uber investor.

Uber’s head of operations, Ryan Graves, one of the company’s first employees and a long-time Kalanick ally, announced earlier Thursday that he would resign from his job at Uber to focus on his role as a board director.

Benchmark’s lawsuit will cause investors to rethink the recent practice of granting founders extensive power over their firms, said Bob Ackerman, founder of venture firm Allegis Capital, which is not an investor in Uber.

“A lot of sins get overlooked when everything is going right from a financial perspective,” Ackerman said.

Still, the case could be a tough one for Benchmark to win, said Erik Gordon, an entrepreneurship expert at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business.

“Even if you assume that Kalanick acted outrageously improperly, where was Benchmark when he was acting out?” Gordon said. “Did Benchmark fight tooth and nail against Kalanick’s conduct, or were they willing to put up with it as long as the company’s valuation, and the value of their investment in it, skyrocketed?”

The lawsuit was first reported by news website Axios.