U.S. Firm Offers to Hunt for Missing MH370 After $160M Failed Search

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

CANBERRA, Australia — An American seabed exploration company said Friday it has offered to take the financial risk of conducting a renewed search for missing Malaysia Airlines MH370.

Ocean Infinity’s offer comes after victims’ families have been urging the Malaysian government to agree to a private-sector hunt for Flight 370’s wreckage.

After nearly three years, Malaysia, Australia and China suspended a 46,000 square-mile search of remote seabed in the southern Indian Ocean. They failed to find any trace of the Boeing 777.

Ocean Infinity said it remained hopeful Malaysia would accept its offer to continue the search using a team of advanced, fast-moving deep-sea drones fitted with sonar equipment.

The terms of the offer are confidential, but I can … confirm that Ocean Infinity have offered to take on the economic risk of a renewed search,” the company said in an email.

“We’re in a constructive dialogue with the relevant authorities and are hopeful that the offer will be accepted,” it added.

Voice370, a support group for families of the 239 people on board, said Ocean Infinity “would like to be paid a reward if and only if it finds the main debris field” according to the terms of the offer made in April.

“Why hasn’t Malaysia accepted this win-win offer?” Voice370 asked in a statement.

Malaysia did not immediately respond to the families’ question Friday.

Image: File picture of the missing Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Why Aren't Markets Going Nuclear Over North Korea Tensions?
Read More»
8 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
California Court Orders Billionaire to Reopen Beloved Beach
Read More»
8 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
CNN Fires Commentator Jeffrey Lord Over 'Sieg Heil' Tweet
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»