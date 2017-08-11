NFL Star Ezekiel Elliott Gets Six-Game Suspension

Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott will be suspended for six games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, league officials announced Friday.

The NFL said its decision to bar Elliott from the field when the regular season begins comes after an “extensive investigation” into a domestic violence complaint first lodged against him last year. The 22-year-old running back will not be paid during his suspension.

The NFL said Elliott has three days to appeal the suspension, which is slated to start Sept. 2. A hearing would be held with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell or another league official.

Elliott did not immediately comment on the suspension. The NFL Players Association said in a statement it is “reviewing the decision and have been in touch with Ezekiel and his representatives to consider all options.”

If the suspension goes into effect, Elliott can still participate in preseason practices and games, and return to the team’s active roster as soon as Oct. 23. He would miss games against the New York Giants, Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers.

The investigation into Elliott began after a woman in February 2016 said that she suffered an injury after the football player pushed her against a wall during an argument in Florida, according to a police report first obtained by USA TODAY. He was not arrested and she declined to go to the hospital, the report said.

Five months later, the woman said Elliott also had assaulted her in Ohio, and abused her over several days, The Dallas Morning News reported last year. She told police in a report that she was his girlfriend, but he denied being in a relationship with the woman. Prosecutors decided not to press charges.

Image: Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys

