Macon Arts Alliance ready for fun at annual summertime fundraiser

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Arts Alliance spent Friday setting up for its annual summertime fundraiser, “Taste of the Arts: The Beach Ball.”

All of the proceeds from the event will go to the arts alliance.

“It’s gonna be fun, it’s like going to the beach and we’ll be celebrating with some island cocktails,”Megan McNaught, the curator, who helped set up Friday morning said. “There will be good food, a live auction and beach games”

The event is Saturday night at the Terminal Station on 5th Street from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $35 if you get them in advance and $50 on Saturday.

