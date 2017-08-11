Macon Arts Alliance ready for fun at annual summertime fundraiser

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Arts Alliance spent Friday setting up for its annual summertime fundraiser, “Taste of the Arts: The Beach Ball.”

All of the proceeds from the event will go to the arts alliance.

“It’s gonna be fun, it’s like going to the beach and we’ll be celebrating with some island cocktails,”Megan McNaught, the curator, who helped set up Friday morning said. “There will be good food, a live auction and beach games”

The event is Saturday night at the Terminal Station on 5th Street from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $35 if you get them in advance and $50 on Saturday.

To get yours, click here.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

4 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Largest pottery show in Georgia kicks off in Macon
Read More»
4 months ago
1 Comments for this article
Mural added to East to West Art Walk in downtown Macon
Read More»
4 months ago
1 Comments for this article
Sidewalk art pops up in downtown Macon
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»