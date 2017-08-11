Law enforcement training on Dementia & Alzheimer’s

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Police officers are receiving training today on how to respond effectively to people with Alzhemier’s and Dementia.

The Georgia Public Safety Training Center, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation along with the Georgia Office of the Attorney General, Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police, Prosecuting Attorney’s Council of Georgia, Georgia Sherriff’s Association, and the Georgia Department of Human Services are hosting a symposium to provide education and understanding of these diseases.

This event will help better the relationship between officers and people with these diseases.

