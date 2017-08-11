Key Facts on Guam, Tiny Island Thrust into the Center of U.S.- North Korea Dispute

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer during a 10-hour mission from Andersen Air Force Base in Guam. US Air Force / EPA

The island was first populated about 4,000 years ago by the ancestors of the Chamorros, still the island’s largest ethnic group. Now, about 160,000 people live on Guam. Its capital city is Hagatna and its largest city is Dededo.

Its chief languages are English and Chamorro. It has seen various popular movements pushing for greater self-government or even U.S. statehood, most notably a significant but failed effort in the 1980s to make it a commonwealth on par with Puerto Rico.

CORRECTION: (Aug. 9, 2017, 9:05 a.m.) An earlier version of this article misstated the location of Hawaii in relation to Guam. Hawaii is about 4,000 miles east of Guam, not west.