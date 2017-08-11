Jason Aldean visits hometown for street naming, concert

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – Country singer, Jason Aldean is back in his hometown of Macon for his second ‘Concert for the Kids’.

The concert’s proceeds will go towards the Children’s Hospital, Navicent Health. Aldean held a similar benefit concert last year and raised more than $500,000. To say ‘thank you’, Macon-Bibb County and Navicent Health, named a portion of Pine and New Streets, Jason Aldean Way.

Aldean was recognized at the hospital Friday afternoon before his concert. He was accompanied by his wife, Brittany, and family, who live in Macon.

“I’ve been really wanting to come back, for the last couple of years,” said Aldean. “Come back and play a really big show. So when we got involved with the children’s hospital, it was kind of a ‘no brainer’. We could come back, play a big show, and also kind of do the same thing we did last year. Just help out the hospital and so it kind of just went hand and hand and just worked out for us.”

This year’s concert is a sold out show at the Macon Colliseum.