Father 'Crushed By Sorrow' After Justine Damond Killing

Johanna Morrow plays the didgeridoo during a memorial service for Justine Damond on August 11, 2017 at Lake Harriet in Minneapolis. Aaron Lavinsky / Star Tribune via AP

Her family has set up the Justine Damond Social Justice Fund, which will support causes important to her, including those promoting equal treatment for all.

As Damond’s loved ones mourned their loss, the investigation into her death moved forward. A judge approved a search warrant for investigators to examine the smartphones of two Minneapolis police officers in the shooting.

The search warrant application was filed Thursday by an agent with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. The agent requested permission to download data from the iPhones issued by the Minneapolis Police Department.

The application states that the information “may more clearly define” the officers’ actions before and after she was killed on July 15. Investigators have said Officer Mohamed Noor shot the 40-year-old woman after

she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault near her home.

Noor’s partner, Officer Matthew Harrity, told investigators a noise startled him just before Damond approached their police SUV. Noor was in the passenger seat and shot Damond through the open driver-side window. Noor has declined to be interviewed by investigators and cannot be compelled to do so.

The two officers had not activated their body cameras. Minneapolis police officers

are now required to have those cameras on when they respond to calls or make traffic stops.

Damond’s death led to a shake-up at the top of the Minneapolis Police Department. Police Chief Janee Harteau

resigned at the request of Mayor Betsy Hodges, who said the department needed new leadership. Hodges nominated Medaria Arradondo, who had been assistant chief, to become chief.

This week a Minneapolis City Council committee unanimously endorsed Arradondo’s nomination.

Don Damond hugs supporters and loved ones prior to a memorial service for his fiance Justine Damond, seen in photo at left on August 11, 2017 at Lake Harriet in Minneapolis. Anthony Souffle / Star Tribune via AP