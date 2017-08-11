Baseball team gets ready to play ball at Luther Williams Field

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Todd Pund is the President of the Coastal Plain League that will start playing next summer at Luther Williams Field in Macon. Ticket prices and plans have been announced. Right now team officials are focused on  picking a name for the team. Russell Wilson, the star QB for Seattle Seahawks played on a Coastal Plain League team. Watch the story.

Historic Luther Williams Field in Macon could finally see a regular baseball team playing in the future.
