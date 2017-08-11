300,000 Say 'Non' to French President's First Lady Plan

File: French President Nicolas Sarkozy and his wife Carla Bruni Sarkozy arrive at the Elysee palace after the annual Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2008. Benoit Tessier / Reuters

His former wife, Cecilia, had a prominent role at his side. The couple divorced in the first year of his term. Sarkozy then remarried, to supermodel Carla Bruni.

But the major scandal remains the one surrounding Francois Mitterrand, president from 1981 to 1995. Mitterrand had a secret family made up of his mistress, Anne Pingeot, and their daughter, who lived in a state-owned apartment in Paris.

Brigitte Macron, 64, met the president

when he was a 16-year-old student at a Jesuit high school in the northern French city of Amiens. She was his drama teacher, and married with three children.

He declared he would marry her. A decade later, after her divorce, they wed and now live with her adult children. “We don’t have a classic family, that’s an undeniable reality,” he told reporters on the campaign trail.

Last month President Donald Trump was overheard complimenting her during an official visit to Paris.

“You’re in such good shape,” Trump remarked, before turning to the French president. “She’s in such good physical shape,” Trump told him.

Trump then looked back at the French first lady, adding: “Beautiful.”