Powerball and Mega Millions both soar past $300 Million

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Both Powerball and Mega Millions numbers have crept up past the $300 million mark and a few Middle Georgia residents have hopes of claiming the prize of a lifetime.

“It’s millions of people who playing it but hey, I might have the winning ticket so I just decided to buy one,” said resident Lawrence Collier.

What would you do with 300 million dollars?

“I don’t need but a little bit boat fishing pole,” said resident Melvin Bond. “I’d probably disappear no one would ever see me and my wife and my kids…except for my families and my friends,” said another man Justin Crumb.

It’s the first time that the numbers for both Powerball and Mega Millions are over $300 million at the same time.

“One of these the winning tickets,” Bond affirmed.

Just hours before Wednesday’s drawing, several people including were at the gas station trying their luck last minute.

“The amount persuaded me and I just (saw) the sign over there. I mean, I just (saw) that it was at $300 million. I knew it was climbing but when it gets that big why not take a shot,” said Collier.

Quite a long shot–the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292 million but Twiggs County resident Melvin Bond believes he has the winning ticket in his hand.

“This my last day of work. I’m the only one that’s gone win. I got it man!” said Bond.

Although resident Crumb says he didn’t buy a Powerball or Mega Millions ticket, he has a few ideas of how he’d spend the money.

“Off the grid start a farm somewhere, go to Queensland, stuff like that…stuff you wouldn’t be able to do unless you had $300 million to not worry anymore about…you could buy a space shuttle with $300 million,” said Crumb.

The possibilities are out of the world, but they all begin with 2 dollars cash.

Those winning numbers for Wednesday night’s drawing were 12-30-47-62 and 36. The power ball is 9.

If you have those numbers in any combinations, then you just won $307 million.