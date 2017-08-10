Vineville residents take their problems to the pavement with BCSO

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Residents in the Vineville area took their problems to the pavement on Thursday evening as they walked alongside members of the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Dozens of people–all ages–came out to BCSO’s walk for safety and took a stroll around the block of Hines Terrace and Buford Place.

Sheriff David Davis says he wants to continue to bond with neighbors and let them know that the sheriff’s office is there to listen and help.

“We talked with them about some of their concerns about what may be going on over here . We also have our inmate work crew leaders here so if we see any vacant lots or some ride away areas that need cutting–that sort of thing.”

People were able to get some fresh air, walk their dogs and get some good exercise too.

Sheriff Davis says he hopes to have these walks with the community more often now that the weather is cooling down.