Trump on North Korea Feud: 'Fire and Fury' not Tough Enough

President Donald Trump, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, speaks before a security briefing at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey on Aug. 10, 2017. Evan Vucci / AP

Trump declined to talk about potential preemptive strikes in North Korea but left the door open for possible action. “We’ll see what happens,” Trump said adding a jab at the Obama administration for telegraphing military actions in the press.

“We don’t talk about that, I never do,” he said. “I’m not like the other administration that would say we’re going into Mosul in four months. I don’t talk about it.”

The president was briefed by National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster prior to speaking with press and was joined during public remarks by Vice President Mike Pence.

NBC News reported Thursday that

the CIA and other U.S. intelligence agencies are in agreement that North Korea may have successfully miniaturized a nuclear weapon that can be placed on a ballistic missile.

White House officials

said Wednesday that while the president’s words about “fire and fury” were his own, top advisers in the West Wing and in National Security Council “were well aware of the tone of” what the president would say.

Should the president decide to act pre-emptively in the region, NBC News learned Wednesday that the

Pentagon has prepared a specific plan for such an attack — one that factors in heavily the use of B-1B bombers.

The North Korean army has said it is

considering plans to attack Guam in the midst of these rising tensions with the U.S.

Asked if there were mixed messages from his administration — the president and his top Cabinet members’ comments on the North Korea issue have varied in tone — Trump disagreed, saying there were “no mixed messages.”