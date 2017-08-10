Tickets for Macon’s baseball team on sale now, packages included

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Tickets for to watch Macon’s new Coastal League Plain baseball team play next summer are available now.

There are different package options you can choose from and payment options are available: VIP, full season, 10 and 5 game.

The VIP season ticket is $40 per game, totaling $1000 per full season (25 home games). VIP includes:

A table located front row at the park

All-you-can-eat (hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, soda and water)

Wait service

A free baseball hat

Fireworks shows

VIP parking

Special events invitations

The full season tickets and reserved seating package is $18 per game, totaling $450 per full season. That option includes:

Choice seat locations (box seats in the first four rows behind home plate)

All-you-can-eat (hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, soda and water)

Wait service

A free baseball hat

Fireworks shows

VIP parking

Special events invitations

Ticket Exchange Program (in case you can’t make it to a game, you can exchange your ticket)

The 10-game and 5-game package is $15 per game, totaling $75 for 5 games and $150 for 10 games. This package includes:

Choice seat locations (right behind the box seats)

All-you-can-eat (hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, soda and water)

A free baseball hat

2 fireworks shows

Opening night party

Ticket Exchange Program (in case you can’t make it to a game, you can exchange your ticket)

You can buy your tickets at maconbaseball.com, by calling (478) 803-1796 or at the team’s office at Luther Williams Field.