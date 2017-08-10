Miscommunication Is the Biggest Threat in North Korea-U.S. Standoff

Thousands of North Koreans gather for a rally at Pyongyang’s Kim Il Sung Square on Wednesday to show their rejection of the United Nations’ latest round of sanctions. The poster second from right reads “American imperialists, dare not run wild!” Jon Chol Jin / AP

Similarly, the semi-cryptic statements that come out of secretive North Korea mean messages can be misconstrued going in the other direction.

As Johns Hopkins University’s

38 North website noted on Thursday, North Korea did actually appear to suggest last month that it was open to getting rid of its nukes and rockets “if the U.S. hostile policy and nuclear threat to [North Korea] are definitely terminated.”

However, a small difference in translation meant this subtlety was widely missed.

The lack of traditional communication between North Korea and the U.S. presents another layer of uncertainty. While many countries maintain embassies in North Korea and the U.S. conducts diplomatic relations through Sweden, the channels that have been available to dissipate other standoffs are not available this time.

“It’s not that engagement is not there between the U.S. and North Korea, but it’s that the engagement is not happening at the right levels, or it’s not being fed back up to those levels,” said Varriale.