Iran Executes Young Man Who Was Arrested as Child

A young Iranian who was arrested, convicted and sentenced to death as a child was executed Thursday, a semi-official news agency in Iran reported.

Human rights group Amnesty International called the killing of Alireza Tajiki “shameful.”

Tajiki was 15 years old when he was arrested six years ago for murder and sodomy.

Ana.ir quoted general prosecutor of Shiraz city Ali Salehi as saying the execution took place Thursday morning and was “legal.”

Ali said Tajiki had a “fair and just” prosecution and that Iran’s Supreme Court upheld the death sentence following an appeal, the news outlet reported.

Under Iranian law, murder, rape, sodomy and armed robbery are punishable by death.

Separately, authorities arrested six young people for promoting Zumba, the Latin-inspired dance exercises, and other types of exercise, according to local media.

The reported arrests are part of Iran’s decades-long crackdown against influences of Western culture. In June, Iran banned Zumba and other exercises considered un-Islamic.

Thursday’s report says the six included two women. They were arrested by the powerful Revolutionary Guard in the town of Shahroud, about 250 miles east of the capital, Tehran.

