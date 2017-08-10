Inflatable Chicken Takes Roost Near White House

A giant inflatable chicken next to the White House on Wednesday. NBC

Twitter users quickly posted dozens of images of the irate-looking fowl with a golden pompadour seemingly glaring down at the White House from a nearby green space known as the Ellipse. The chicken even appeared clearly in the background of a major news network’s live interview.

The Trump chicken balloon has appeared in Washington before, most recently before a protest in April to pressure Trump into releasing his tax returns. It even has its own Twitter account:

@TaxMarchChicken.

“He’s too afraid to release his tax returns, too afraid to stand up to Vladimir Putin and playing chicken with North Korea,” the balloon’s owner, Taran Singh Brar, told

USA Today referring to Trump.