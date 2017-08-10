Fire, Pump Problems Put New Orleans at Risk of Flooding

Philana Crite, of Cleveland who was in town for a family reunion, steps off the curb into flood waters in New Orleans. Scott Threlkeld / The Advocate via AP

In Lakeview, one of the hardest hit areas of the city, operational capacity plummeted to 52 percent at one point on Saturday, Becker admitted at a city council hearing on Tuesday. In Mid-City, he said pumps maintained 63 percent of total capacity throughout the storm.

S&WB director Cedric Grant announced plans to retire in the fall, after hurricane season ends, and Public Works Director Mark Jernigan resigned, a city spokesperson said.

Landrieu said Thursday he is calling for a third-party private company to temporarily manage the sewerage and water board, citing the changing information. They will also provide an after-action report.

“We will also have a third party independent analysis so that we all can have a better level of trust about the information that we’re getting, which all of you know has changed far too much in a short period of time for me to feel comfortable,” Landrieu said.

Landrieu said Thursday that there will be no quick fixes to the infrastructure issues that the city faces. Landrieu said that the city’s drainage issues should be “exhibit A” to Congress that the entire nation is struggling with an infrastructure deficit which needs to be addressed.

But Landrieu, whose second and last term ends in May, said the city would find a way forward.

“We will look at the amount of money that is going to be required to fix the whole drainage system — the answer is we don’t have enough — and then how we triage that,” Landrieu told reporters.

“As we’ve said, we have $2 billion to rebuild our sewage drainage system, which we’re working on, but it’s a $9 billion problem,” he added. “So this will continue for a very long period of time.”

Randy Davis, manager at the Circle Food Store, mops the floor after the store flooded from the past weekend’s torrential rains, in New Orleans on Aug. 7, 2017. Gerald Herbert / AP