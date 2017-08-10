Excommunication of Mormon Official Called 'Very Rare'

Elder James J. Hamula speaks during a preview of a new exhibit featuring some early documents of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sept. 3, 2014. Ravell Call / The Deseret News via AP

The church would not say why Hamula was excommunicated, but confirmed his ouster was not because of

“disillusionment or apostasy,” meaning rejection of or advocacy against church doctrine or teachings. Efforts by NBC News to reach Hamula by phone were not successful.

It’s the first time a leader was excommunicated by the church in nearly 30 years, scholars told NBC News.

“This is a very, very rare occurrence. It’s like a Cardinal in the Catholic Church being defrocked,” said Mormon historian Gregory Prince.

With the spotlight on the church ousting one of its leaders, here’s a look at why the Mormon church would consider excommunicating someone, and some of the most high-profile cases.

What is excommunication and why does it happen?

When someone is excommunicated, they are no longer considered part of the Mormon church, his or her name is removed from church records and all of the sacraments that have been performed on the person are considered suspended, said Matthew Bowman, a Mormon scholar and associate professor of history at Henderson State University.

An article on the

church’s website states that “the Church will not discuss the proceedings of a disciplinary council.” Prince said that church leadership is very secretive when it comes to why someone was excommunicated and that the confirmation was “unusual.”

“They’re stepping on ground that I haven’t seen them step on to before,” Prince said.

In general, aside from apostasy, Prince said church cannon orders that disciplinary councils are held for church leaders for “serious transgressions” that include what the church considers sexual sins, such as adultery and same-sex relations, or crimes like embezzlement or fraud or other charges.

Hamula was a member of a high order of priesthood called the First Quorum of the Seventy before he was removed.

Bowman said he believed the church confirmed that Hamula’s removal was not for reasons of apostasy to avoid the narrative that one of its leaders had suffered a crisis of faith.

“It reflects, I think, a growing worry that the church has experienced … over people leaving the church and doing so in a very high-profile way,” he said.

Disciplinary action for someone like Hamula would be determined by a council of the church’s highest governing bodies, the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Bowman said.

For average members of the church, discipline and excommunication is determined at disciplinary councils at lower levels and largely at the discretion of local leaders, he added.

What are some high-profile examples?

The last time a church leader is known to have been excommunicated was in 1989, after George P. Lee, who was Native American, called Mormon leaders racist, according to the Associated Press. At the time, the church said he was removed for “apostasy and other conduct unbecoming a member of the church.”

Before that, the last excommunication of a church leader was Richard R. Lyman for adultery in 1943.

There have been several high-profile excommunications of church members in recent years, many of which “have been for apostasy,” said Bowman.

Prince added that such cases have increasingly “become a source of trouble for the church, and something I think that they’re doing their best to tamp down.”

Kate Kelly

