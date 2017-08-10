Ex-Tulsa Officer Acquitted in Fatal Shooting Gets New Job

TULSA, Okla. — A white former Tulsa police officer who resigned after being acquitted of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man is going to work for the sheriff’s office in a neighboring county.

Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton told reporters in Tulsa that Betty Shelby will work for his office. He did not say what her duties will be, but he has scheduled a news conference for Thursday morning.

Shelby, 43, was found not guilty in May of manslaughter in the September shooting death of Terence Crutcher. Shelby was on patrol Sept. 16, 2016, when she shot Crutcher as he stood near his SUV in the middle of a Tulsa street.

She returned to the Tulsa Police Department in an administrative position, but resigned in July, saying she felt isolated from other officers.

Walton is a former Tulsa police officer and a vocal supporter of Shelby as she awaited trial.

