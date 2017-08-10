Enrollment triples at Christian school in Baldwin County

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The number of students at a Christian school in Baldwin County has more than tripled from last year.

Enrollment at Sinclair Christian Academy went from 35 last year to more than 100 students this year.

“We had a three year plan, basically when we came in, and it’s happened in three months and for lack of a better way of saying it it’s a God thing,” the school’s headmaster, Donnie Coburn said.

He and the church’s pastor, Todd Hamlin say it’s been a blessing. They believe the rise in students is because of redistricting in the Baldwin County School District that’s left many parents disgruntled. School began last week at Sinclair Christian Academy but its still enrolling and taking on more students.

“There’s a genuine love and concern for each child, not to say it’s not like that at other places but that’s one of our focuses and it’s one of our strengths right now is the care and concern for the children,” Hamlin said.

Construction is going on now to expand part of the school to make space for the larger number of kids.