BRYON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An animal shelter in Peach County said dogs are being hit by cars and attacked by animals because their owners abandon them on the side of the road.

Regenia Brabham, President for Critical Care for Animal Angels, said she’s tired of people dumping their pets.

“I’ve literally picked them up and they’re dying as I’m putting them in my van trying to get them to the hospital and that’s painful,” Brabham said. “They will sit and wait where they’ve been dumped for their people to come back for them for days.”

She said she finds a lot of dogs on the road in front of her shelter since it sits right on the border of three counties. She said she thinks people may dump their dogs because they think it’s safer than the dog going to the pound, but Brabham disagrees.

“They are being hit by cars, they’re starving to death, they’re being abused, they’re being attacked by other animals,” she said.

Her shelter is next to Peach, Bibb, and Houston County, but with no animal control center in Peach County, it’s up to Regenia and other shelters to help these dogs, when the sheriff’s office gives her a call.

“If we don’t find the owners, we have to bring them under the program, which means we have to fully vet them. And this has happened, we have fully vetted them, fixed them, and then the owner comes forward.” But then they have to pay the shelter the vet fees to get their dog back.

41NBC reached out to the Peach County Commissioners’ Office to see if they had any plans to bring an animal control center to Peach County and they said no.

Brabham has one message for people who can’t keep their dogs anymore and are considering abandoning them.

“If you don’t want to take care of a dog for it’s entire life, don’t get one.”

So they don’t have to become an angel at the shelter.

Brabham currently has 41 dogs at her shelter. 25 dogs are inside the shelter and the remaining 16 are in foster homes. She said she cannot take anymore dogs.

If you are interested in fostering or adopting a dog, visit the Critical Care for Animal Angels facebook page.