Coach’s Corner: Von Lassiter of the Bleckley County Royals

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Von Lassiter is a familiar face in Middle Georgia football, but now he’ll be on the sidelines for a new team… his old one.

Lassiter spent the past four seasons coaching the Houston County Bears, but now he returns to his former high school to take over the Bleckley County Royals football program.

Lassiter is from Cochran, and graduated from Bleckley County in 1997.

He’s taking over for Tracy White, who was with the Royals for five years.

Bleckley County finished 2-8 last season, and hasn’t had a winning record since 2013.

The Royals will be in Region 3-2A along with Northeast, Dublin, Washington County, East Laurens, Dodge County, and Southwest.

OFFENSE:

Five starters are coming back.

The Royals will change-up their offensive scheme from last year, going from a wing-T to a spread formation.

There is no quarterback lock, but there are three possibilities to take over the position.

DEFENSE:

Five starters back on defense as well, bolstered by a heavy load of seniors.

FIRST GAME: August 18th versus Clinch County.