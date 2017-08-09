Young business owner turns her life around, inspires others

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 28 year old Macon native has turned her life around and started her own business where residents are guaranteed to love her treats.

“I’ve beaten everything that’s beat me. Don’t follow your dreams, chase them and chase them until you have everything that you ever dreamed of,” says Keke Davison, owner of Granny’s Sweet Treats.

Davison is a young entrepreneur, a wife and a mother of 5. She’s now living a life she’s always wanted.

“Sometimes I feel like I am dreaming,” Davison adds.

Keke Davison has been the owner of Granny”s Sweet Treats for a year. She says the success did not come overnight.

“I was going to jail, I was doing stuff I had no business doing. By the time I was 20 years old, my record was awful,” Davison says.

“First couple of times that I met her, it wasn’t under the best circumstances. She was always a nice person but it was just some bad situations that she could have easily walked away from but she chose not to walk away from,” says Deputy Dominique Williams with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Davison was raised by her grandmother, the late Diane Bradley. Keke says when her grandmother got sick, she had to quit her job and take care of her, which led her in the direction of her cake business.

“I would stay up all night and I would bake cupcakes and I would ride around Macon, Warner Robins, small cities and I would sell cupcakes out the trunk of my car,” Keke adds.

Not too long after she saved money to start up her business, her grandmother passed away.

“The day I buried my grandmother, I was broke again. So at this point I felt defeated, you know my grandmother left. Anybody who knows me knows that she was all of me. So not only was I broke but I was defeated and I was broken. Then, I went to sleep again and I can hear my grandmother’s voice again saying just bake cakes,” Davison explains.

Deputy Williams says, “Her grandmother pushed her into the right direction and when everything changed in her life, she heard her words and focused on that.”

“I don’t have a high school diploma, I don’t have a GED, so I’m blessed that everyday that I can come in here and do what I love and the city of Macon supports me and I love them for that,” Davison continues.

The support from her loyal customers, her husband and kids, is what Keke says keep her granny alive. Granny’s Sweet Treats is located at 1530 Rocky Creek Rd. Davison plans on opening a total of 5 cake shops and leaving them to her kids when they grow up.