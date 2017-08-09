Three men sentenced to prison for cocaine distribution in Montezuma

MONTEZUMA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Three men will spend more than 13 years in prison for distributing cocaine around Macon County.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Geoffrey Larry and Nicholas Larry, both of Montezuma, and Curtis Holmes, of Warner Robins distributed more than 1,950 grams of crack cocaine in and around Montezuma from January 1, 2014 to March 15, 2016.

The United States District Court in Macon determined the three men also had two trap houses. The court sentenced Geoffrey Larry, 36, and Curtis Holmes, 38, to 170 months in federal prison. Geoffrey’s brother, 34-year-old Nicholas Larry was sentenced to 155 months.

There is no parole for the three men.