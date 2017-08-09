Suspects still on the run

MACON, Gerogia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two suspected thieves have been on the run since Monday.

Three suspects stole phones from Cricket Wireless on Monday and then took police on a chase on I-475 Monday night. Two suspects ditched the car and ran, while the other, Jalen Ector, remained in the car. He was arrested.

Ector is charged with two felonies and one misdemeanor. His bail was set at $4, 160.

Investigator John Horne said he has an idea of where the two suspects could be.

“They all reside in Atlanta, so that’s probably where they are. I’m not certain, but they’re probably in Atlanta,” Horne said.

But what brought the suspects to Bibb County?

“They got acquaintances here and they like the party scene here. They come down here for that,” he said.

The suspects are described as males by police, but Horne said they have another identity.

“I mean honestly they all three identify as female. I’ve been told by the suspect we have in custody that those two actually do, but you know investigation shows they all live that alternative lifestyle,” Horne said.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture of one of the suspects on their facebook page. The suspect tried to steal someone’s car in Monroe County.

Horne said if you come across this suspect, call 911.

“If anyone in the public should make contact with these people, you know keep an eye on them. Give us a call. Give a good description, good location, and let the deputies handle it,” Horne said.

Investigators have identified one of the two suspects and Horne said he should have a warrant soon. He is just waiting on the identity of the other suspect.

If you have any information on this case call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME or the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.