Milledgeville man sentenced to 30 years for sexual assault at GCSU

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Milledgeville man will spend the next 30 years in prison after sexually assaulting a woman on the Georgia College campus in February.

20-year-old Jarvis Lawrence plead guilty to the assault on Tuesday. District Attorney Stephen Bradley called the case horrific and said Lawrence acknowledged responsibility for raping his female victim at gunpoint behind a dorm. The victim did not have to take the stand since a plea was taken.

After serving the 30-year sentence, Lawrence will spend the rest of his life on supervision.