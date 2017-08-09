Middle Georgia schools delayed dismissal times for Solar Eclipse

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The following schools will have a delayed dismissal on August 21, due to the Solar Eclipse.

Bibb County Schools :

High schools- 3:20 p.m.

Elementary schools – 4:05 p.m.

Middle schools – 4:50 p.m.

Northwoods Academy – 3:45 p.m.

Houston County Schools :

Elementary schools: 4:00 p.m.

Middle- 3:15 p.m.

High schools- 3:15 p.m.

Houston County Career Academy -2:00 p.m., with students bussed to their home schools

Houston County Crossroads Center – 2:00 to 2:15 p.m., based on distance to home school

Transition Academy – 3:00 p.m.

Elam (John Burke and Northeast in Macon) – 3:15 p.m.

Wilkinson County Schools :

Primary School/Elementary School – 3:30 p.m.

Middle School/High School – 3:45 p.m.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.