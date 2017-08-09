Middle Georgia schools delayed dismissal times for Solar Eclipse

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The following schools will have a delayed dismissal on August 21, due to the Solar Eclipse.
Bibb County Schools :
- High schools- 3:20 p.m.
- Elementary schools – 4:05 p.m.
- Middle schools – 4:50 p.m.
- Northwoods Academy – 3:45 p.m.
Houston County Schools :
- Elementary schools: 4:00 p.m.
- Middle- 3:15 p.m.
- High schools- 3:15 p.m.
- Houston County Career Academy -2:00 p.m., with students bussed to their home schools
- Houston County Crossroads Center – 2:00 to 2:15 p.m., based on distance to home school
- Transition Academy – 3:00 p.m.
- Elam (John Burke and Northeast in Macon) – 3:15 p.m.
Wilkinson County Schools :
- Primary School/Elementary School – 3:30 p.m.
- Middle School/High School – 3:45 p.m.
