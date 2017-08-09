Mayor Discusses Tragic Circumstances of Son's Overdose

Image: Max Barry, son of Nashville Mayor Megan Barry and Bruce Barry, died from an apparent overdose in Denver, Colorado on the evening of Saturday, July 29, 2017.

At an emotional memorial service last week, the mayor’s husband, Bruce, remembered his son.

“We’ve all made incredible mistakes that we could almost always walk away from,” he said. “He made one he couldn’t walk away from.”

Barry returned to work for the first time on Monday, and she has decided to take her story public.

“It’s definitely part of my new normal,” she said. “To bring awareness to this because I don’t want this to happen to anybody else.”

In Nashville alone last year, there were 245 deadly overdoses involving opioids, the mayor’s office said. That’s a 120 percent jump from the year before.

On Tuesday, President Trump stopped short of declaring a national emergency — but pledged to ramp up law enforcement to combat the crisis.

“We’re not going to arrest our way out of this problem,” Barry said. “You need having access to beds and treatment. Treating this like a disease by declaring a federal emergency — we [would] get those resources that we need.”

Image: Max Barry's last text to his mother

