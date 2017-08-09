Macon dollar store burglarized four times in less than two weeks

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In less than two weeks, burglars broke into the same Macon dollar store four times.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the Dollar General at 3824 Pio Nono Avenue had its doors and windows busted open during the early morning hours from July 28 to August 9.

The most recent burglary happened Wednesday morning. A man busted open a window around 4:30 a.m. and stole candy and cigarettes. He put them in a backpack and left.

On August 6, around 5 a.m., a man kicked in the front door and stole cigarettes and lighters. The man put them in a black and red backpack and left.

On July 28 and 29, a man carrying a black and red backpack broke into the store by shattering the front door. According to investigators, he stole clothes, prepaid cell phones and cigarettes. According to an incident report from July 29, the store’s owner believes the burglar was the same man from the previous night.

No arrests have been made and all incidents are under investigation. If you have any information, contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.